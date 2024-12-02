West Sussex sea search and rescue operation: Police investigate circumstances of concerning sighting

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 07:46 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 07:58 BST
The police are investigating the circumstances of a concerning sighting off the coast in West Sussex, after a large emergency operation.

Dozens of emergency service personnel joined a large-scale search and rescue operation in Selsey on Sunday afternoon (December 1).

RNLI and Coastguard teams were being supported by police officers and paramedics. Photos show a Coastguard helicopter was assisting the search out at sea.

Reports on social media said between 30 and 40 police officers joined the emergency response.

A Sussex Police statement on Sunday evening read: “Police are appealing for information following welfare concerns for man seen on the beach in Selsey, Chichester.

"Emergency services responded to a report at around 12.30pm on Sunday (December 1), after a man was seen standing in the water at Selsey beach, adjacent to Kingsway.

"Police received a further report that the man had been seen exiting the water in distress.

"The man is described as between 20 and 30-years-old, with black hair and tattoos on his wrists. He was also wearing a blue top and black trousers.”

The police said an ‘extensive search’ of the water and surrounding areas was undertaken by HM Coastguard and officers, which ‘has since concluded’.

A spokesperson added: “Further enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and if you witnessed a man entering or exiting the water, or have any information, we ask you contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 521 of 1/12.”

HM Coastguard coordinated the response to a report of ‘concern for a man in the water’.

A spokesperson added: “The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent was sent as well as Coastguard Rescue Teams from Littlehampton and Selsey, and the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Selsey.

“After a thorough search, the man was seen to leave the area and no one was found to be in distress. Sussex Police was also alerted.”

