West Sussex traffic: collision involving lorry and car in town; A27 'severe delays' and emergency repairs on A286

By Henry Bryant
Published 12th Aug 2025, 12:09 BST
A collision involving a lorry and a car is among the reasons for severe delays in West Sussex.

On Tuesday, August 12, AA Road Watch reported the following incidents:

Crash in ArundelOn the AA Road Watch website, their report reads: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a lorry and a car involved on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound at A284 Arundel By-pass (Ford Road Roundabout)."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex World is approaching the police for a statement on the lorry and car incident.

There are reports of slow traffic due to a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A27 Chichester Road Eastbound at A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).placeholder image
There are reports of slow traffic due to a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A27 Chichester Road Eastbound at A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).

Chichester bypass delays – AA’s report reads: “Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on Chichester By-pass Southbound between A27 Chichester By-pass and A27 Chichester By-pass (Stockbridge Roundabout)." The average speed is reportedly five mph.

A286 Emergency Repairs – Due to water main work, there is a lane closed on the A286 Stockbridge Road Northbound from South Bank to Terminus Road.

Updates to follow.

Related topics:A27ChichesterArundel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice