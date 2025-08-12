A collision involving a lorry and a car is among the reasons for severe delays in West Sussex.

On Tuesday, August 12, AA Road Watch reported the following incidents:

Crash in Arundel – On the AA Road Watch website, their report reads: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a lorry and a car involved on A27 Chichester Road Eastbound at A284 Arundel By-pass (Ford Road Roundabout)."

Sussex World is approaching the police for a statement on the lorry and car incident.

Chichester bypass delays – AA’s report reads: “Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on Chichester By-pass Southbound between A27 Chichester By-pass and A27 Chichester By-pass (Stockbridge Roundabout)." The average speed is reportedly five mph.

A286 Emergency Repairs – Due to water main work, there is a lane closed on the A286 Stockbridge Road Northbound from South Bank to Terminus Road.

Updates to follow.