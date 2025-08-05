There is a diversion in Chichester on the A27 following a vehicle fire

On Tuesday, August 8, Arun Police released a statement. It read: “The A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound, near the Bognor Road Roundabout, is currently closed due to a vehicle fire.

"Emergency vehicles remain at the scene following the incident earlier today (August 5).

"A diversion is in place between the Bognor Road Roundabout and the Whyke Road Roundabout, and we ask motorists to plan alternate routes to avoid the area at this time.

"We thank the public for your patience and understanding while services work to reopen the carriageway.”

On the AA Road Watch website, their incident report reads: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A27 Chichester By-pass both ways between B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout) and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).”

From the incident, the AA Road Watch map indicates that there’s still a significant amount of traffic around the Chichester area. The A27 Chichester bypass road remains closed at this time.

Updates to follow.