West Sussex traffic: incident on A286 involving car and motorcyclist

Sussex Traffic Watch has reported that Bepton Road is partly blocked both ways.
This is reportedly due to a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist near Pretoria Avenue.
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.
