West Sussex traffic: incident on A286 involving car and motorcyclist

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 17:06 BST
There has been an incident reported on the A286 in West Sussex.

Sussex Traffic Watch has reported that Bepton Road is partly blocked both ways.

This is reportedly due to a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist near Pretoria Avenue.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Bepton Road, Midhurst. The exact area of the incident is unconfirmed. (Image: Google Maps)

1. Incident in West Sussex

Bepton Road, Midhurst. The exact area of the incident is unconfirmed. (Image: Google Maps) Photo: Google Maps

Related topics:Sussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice