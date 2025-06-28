West Sussex traffic: 'Severe' delays on A23 amid 'emergency repairs'
Motorists are experiencing ‘severe delays’ on the A23 in West Sussex today (Saturday, June 28).
The road is partially blocked northbound, near Nursery Lane, Warninglid, while emergency repairs take place.
It reportedly comes following an oil spill.
A report from AA Traffic News reads: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on A23 Northbound at Nursery Lane (Warninglid).
“Severe delays of ten minutes on A23 Northbound between A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) and Nursery Lane (Warninglid). Average speed 10mph."
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for a comment.
