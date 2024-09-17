West Sussex village collision leaves motorcyclist injured - Road 'closed temporarily for recovery'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 14:14 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 14:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The emergency services responded to a collision involving a motorbike in a West Sussex village this morning (Tuesday, September 17).

South East Coast Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to the A259 Mill Lane roundabout in Rustington at 11.40am ‘following a collision involving a motorbike’.

A spokesperson added: “Crews attended the scene and treated the motorcyclist for leg injuries, before taking him to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”

Sussex Police said this was a ‘minor injury incident’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said paramedics were called to the A259 Mill Lane roundabout in Rustington at 11.40am ‘following a collision involving a motorbike’. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldSouth East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said paramedics were called to the A259 Mill Lane roundabout in Rustington at 11.40am ‘following a collision involving a motorbike’. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said paramedics were called to the A259 Mill Lane roundabout in Rustington at 11.40am ‘following a collision involving a motorbike’. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

The police said, at 2.15pm, that the road is ‘closed temporarily for recovery’.

According to AA Traffic News, the B2187 is partially blocked in Rustington.

A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash – a car and motorbike involved on B2187 Mill Lane Northbound from Worthing Road to the car dealership.”

The incident had been described on social media as a ‘nasty’ collision.

One eye-witness wrote on X at 1.40pm: “I went past it just as the police were arriving. It looked nasty. Road westbound at a standstill.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceRustingtonSouth East Coast Ambulance Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice