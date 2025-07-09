West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called shortly after 11pm on Tuesday (July 8) to reports of a home on fire in Russell’s Close.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised five fire engines and the aerial ladder platform to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival crews were faced with a fire in a bungalow and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work bringing the fire under control using jets and high pressure hose reels.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, the fire service asked those who live nearby to ‘please keep your windows and doors closed’.

A social media post added: “We would urge people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

