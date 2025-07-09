West Sussex village house fire: Photos show extent of blaze which is 'under investigation'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 13:18 BST
The cause of a serious fire at a bungalow in East Preston is ‘under investigation’.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called shortly after 11pm on Tuesday (July 8) to reports of a home on fire in Russell’s Close.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised five fire engines and the aerial ladder platform to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival crews were faced with a fire in a bungalow and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work bringing the fire under control using jets and high pressure hose reels.

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police also attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, the fire service asked those who live nearby to ‘please keep your windows and doors closed’.

A social media post added: “We would urge people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

