The suspected cause of a fire at a village pub near Chichester has been revealed.

Firefighters were called to a ‘significant’ blaze at the Gribble Inn pub – in Gribble Lane, Oving – around 7.30pm on Thursday (February 27). The incident had been brought under control by the early hours of Friday morning thanks to the hard work of firefighters.

The pub, a 16th-century thatched cottage, was the scene of another major fire in July, 2014, when more than 90 firefighters were called.

In a heartfelt social media post, the pub team said the latest fire was ‘devastating’ but they were ‘hugely relieved that no one was hurt’. They said this was ‘due to the quick reactions of the staff’ on discovering the first signs of the fire.

Confirming that the building suffered ‘substantial fire damage’, the Gribble Inn’s staff added: “We are very grateful to the quick response and amazing efforts by all the fire services involved in their efforts to save our pub.

“Thank you for all the messages of support and the kindness you have shown. We ask you to please respect our privacy while we navigate the challenges ahead.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has now revealed the suspected cause of the fire.

A spokesperson told Sussex World on Tuesday, March 4: “The fire is believed to have started as a result of hot embers from the chimney igniting the thatch roofing material and a fire investigation is underway to confirm this.”

Firefighter Terry Falaschi was there at the height of the fire on Thursday night and returned on Friday morning ‘to do some dampening down duties’.

He said: “It’s quite bad [inside the pub]. There’s been a collapse of the roof and the first floor. There’s quite a lot of damage. The fabric of the building has hopefully been saved.

"There will be a lot of salvage work and work with the insurers and fire investigation teams.

"The fire service is still at the scene but there is no chance of any further damage.

"It’s devastating, I used to live quite close and I have been to this lovely pub. It’s at the heart of the community. I wish them the very best.”

Oving resident Jason Welch said the sight was ‘devastating’ to see.

He added: “It’s almost ten years since the last time it happened. It’s a big part of our community. Everyone goes in there. I’m totally devastated.

“It’s the stone of the village really. People come here as part of work or friendship. It’s a family. It’s always been a pub ever since Mrs Gribble had it as a farmhouse. It’s heart-breaking.”

Jeff Arnell, another local resident, said: “It’s such a lovely pub. I feel sorry for the landlord, he’s such a nice man.

"It’s so sad because it’s such a nice pub with lovely food and a great atmosphere. It’s always busy.”

The Gribble Inn team encouraged people to show their support to their sister pub, The Selsey Arms in West Dean, while the Oving village pub is closed.