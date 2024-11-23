AA Traffic News said ‘emergency repairs’ are taking place on B2028 High Street in Lindfield this morning (Saturday, November 23), following a serious collision, which was reported around 6.30am on Friday.

Sussex Police last issued a statement about the incident shortly after 9.30am on Friday.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are responding to a collision on Ardingly Road, Lindfield, which was reported at 6.35am this morning. Stonecross Lane and Park Lane have been closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene.

"Anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by email to [email protected] quoting Operation Mayford.”

According to the AA, it was a ‘serious crash’ and there were long delays on B2028 High Street – ‘both ways from Stonecross Lane to Francis Road’.

The below photos show police officers at the scene of the serious incident on Friday. The road remained closed, as of 7.40am on Saturday (November 23).

1 . B2028 Police on the B2028 near Lindfield on Friday, November Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . 1732272646749.jpg The emergency services have responded to a serious collision in Lindfield. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . B2028 Police on the B2028 near Lindfield on Friday, November Photo: Eddie Mitchell