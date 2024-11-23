West Sussex village road remains closed 24 hours after serious collision

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 07:42 GMT
A road closure remains in place more than 24 hours after a serious collision in a Mid Sussex village.

AA Traffic News said ‘emergency repairs’ are taking place on B2028 High Street in Lindfield this morning (Saturday, November 23), following a serious collision, which was reported around 6.30am on Friday.

Sussex Police last issued a statement about the incident shortly after 9.30am on Friday.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are responding to a collision on Ardingly Road, Lindfield, which was reported at 6.35am this morning. Stonecross Lane and Park Lane have been closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene.

"Anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by email to [email protected] quoting Operation Mayford.”

According to the AA, it was a ‘serious crash’ and there were long delays on B2028 High Street – ‘both ways from Stonecross Lane to Francis Road’.

The below photos show police officers at the scene of the serious incident on Friday. The road remained closed, as of 7.40am on Saturday (November 23).

Police on the B2028 near Lindfield on Friday, November

1. B2028

Police on the B2028 near Lindfield on Friday, November Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The emergency services have responded to a serious collision in Lindfield. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. 1732272646749.jpg

The emergency services have responded to a serious collision in Lindfield. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police on the B2028 near Lindfield on Friday, November

3. B2028

Police on the B2028 near Lindfield on Friday, November Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Lindfield
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice