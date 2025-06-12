What caused Air India crash? Theories surface as pilots had nearly 10,000 hours of flying experience - and first fatal Boeing 787 accident

The pilots on board the Air India flight that has crashed had nearly 10,000 hours of flying experience between them, according to local media, writes Isabella Boneham.

The captain had 8,200 hours of experience and their co-pilot had 1,100, NDTV reported, citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. He confirmed they issued a mayday call just before the crash.

Aviation expert Julian Bray has told Sky News he understands the pilot managed to make a mayday call. This would mean the crew was aware of a problem before the incident happened.

A mayday call is an internationally recognised distress signal used in radio communication. It indicates an imminent danger and the need for immediate assistance. The crash is the first time a fatal accident has occurred with a Boeing 787 plane.

Theories are surfacing online on what might have caused the plane to crash. One user on X said: “Air India’s Boeing 787-8 struggles to gain altitude shortly after departing Ahmedabad bound for London. It seems to stall and crashes into a residential area.”

Another added: “The fact the landing gear is still down is suspect.“ It has not been confirmed what caused the plane to crash.

The Air India flight was departing from Ahmedabad airport, with 244 people were onboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Videos posted on social media show a large explosion as the plane crashes in a residential area.

There were 53 Britons on board the Air India flight when it crashed, according to the airline. Of the 242 passengers in total, 169 are Indians, seven are Portguese and one is Canadian.