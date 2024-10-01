Woman, 20, missing in East Sussex
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently seeking to locate Amelie who has been reported missing in Bexhill.
“The 20-year-old was in the town centre, but is believed to have travelled by rail to Polegate.
“She also has links to Forest Row in East Sussex.”
Amelie is 5’1”, of petite build, with short light-brown hair, according to Sussex Police. She was last seen wearing a striped bandana, red shirt, brown fur-style waistcoat, blue jeans, and trainers a mix of white, blue and green.
Sussex Police added: “Officers are concerned for her welfare.
“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 585 of 30/09.”
