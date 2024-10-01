Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are ‘urgently’ looking for a woman who has gone missing from East Sussex.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently seeking to locate Amelie who has been reported missing in Bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 20-year-old was in the town centre, but is believed to have travelled by rail to Polegate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She also has links to Forest Row in East Sussex.”

Amelie. Photo: Sussex Police

Amelie is 5’1”, of petite build, with short light-brown hair, according to Sussex Police. She was last seen wearing a striped bandana, red shirt, brown fur-style waistcoat, blue jeans, and trainers a mix of white, blue and green.

Sussex Police added: “Officers are concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 585 of 30/09.”