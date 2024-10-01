Woman, 20, missing in East Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 07:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are ‘urgently’ looking for a woman who has gone missing from East Sussex.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently seeking to locate Amelie who has been reported missing in Bexhill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 20-year-old was in the town centre, but is believed to have travelled by rail to Polegate.

“She also has links to Forest Row in East Sussex.”

Amelie. Photo: Sussex PoliceAmelie. Photo: Sussex Police
Amelie. Photo: Sussex Police

Amelie is 5’1”, of petite build, with short light-brown hair, according to Sussex Police. She was last seen wearing a striped bandana, red shirt, brown fur-style waistcoat, blue jeans, and trainers a mix of white, blue and green.

Sussex Police added: “Officers are concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 585 of 30/09.”

Related topics:PolegateBexhill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.