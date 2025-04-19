Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tree branch fell and hit a motorbike – causing the rider to lose control and crash – in Crawley Down, according to Sussex Police.

The police are now appealing for witnesses to the ‘collision involving a motorbike’ in the West Sussex village.

"Emergency services responded to reports of a collision at Barns Court, Turners Hill Road, around 10.50am on Friday, April 18,” a police spokesperson said.

"The rider of the motorbike, a 27-year-old woman, was injured when a branch fell from a tree and hit her and her bike, causing her to lose control of the bike.

A tree branch fell and hit a motorbike – causing the rider to lose control and crash – in Crawley Down, according to Sussex Police said. (National World stock image)

“The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, ‘or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage’ from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial of 387 18/04.