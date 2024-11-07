Woman, 39, missing from Worthing

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 18:34 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 18:38 BST
Sarah, 39, is missing from Worthing. Photo: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Sarah, 39, is missing from Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police
Police are searching for a woman who has been reported missing from Worthing.

Sarah, 39, was last seen on Tuesday, October 29, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Sarah is 5" with long brown hair, often tied back.

"She was last seen wearing a dark coat, a chequered shirt, blue jeans and grey boots.”

Sarah also has links to Whitechapel in London and to Manchester.

Anyone who sees Sarah or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 01273 470101, quoting serial 476 of 29/10.

