Sarah, 39, is missing from Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police

Police are searching for a woman who has been reported missing from Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah, 39, was last seen on Tuesday, October 29, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Sarah is 5" with long brown hair, often tied back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was last seen wearing a dark coat, a chequered shirt, blue jeans and grey boots.”

Sarah also has links to Whitechapel in London and to Manchester.

Anyone who sees Sarah or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 01273 470101, quoting serial 476 of 29/10.