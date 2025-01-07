Bridgid. Photo: Sussex Police

Police have appealed for help locating a woman who is missing from Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said they are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of Bridgid who was last seen in the Eastbourne area.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Bridgid is 68, 5'4, has blonde/grey wavy hair, blue eyes and wears brown glasses. She is also thought to be wearing a red duffle coat.

“Bridgid has links to Kent and Eastbourne.”

If you see Bridgid, call 999 and quote reference 471 of 06/01.