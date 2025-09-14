Woman, 86, dies in residential property fire in Sussex

Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a blaze in Kingsway, Hove at approximately 7.15am this morning (September 14).

Police said the fire has been extinguished, and an investigation is ongoing alongside West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to determine the cause of the incident.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time, the force added.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the incident, but has since reopened.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a fire at a property in Kingsway, Hove at around 7.15am on Sunday (14 September).

“The fire was extinguished, and sadly, an 86 year-old woman is confirmed to have died at the address. Her next of kin have been informed.

“The road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene. Kingsway has since reopened.

“An investigation is ongoing alongside West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire, which is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“A report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

