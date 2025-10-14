Sussex Police confirmed they were called by the coastguard at 7.50pm on Monday, October 14, following concerns for a woman in the sea off the coast of Hove.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A search was conducted by the coastguard and RNLI, assisted by police, and a woman in her 50s was recovered from the sea.

"She was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”

1 . Woman dies after being recovered from sea Emergency services on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

