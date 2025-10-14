Woman dies after being recovered from sea in Hove

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 09:34 BST
A woman has died after being recovered from the sea off the coast of Hove.

Sussex Police confirmed they were called by the coastguard at 7.50pm on Monday, October 14, following concerns for a woman in the sea off the coast of Hove.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A search was conducted by the coastguard and RNLI, assisted by police, and a woman in her 50s was recovered from the sea.

"She was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”

