Woman dies as Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response

Pictures from Freelance Photographer Eddie Mitchell show police and ambulance on the scene of a Worthing road.

Victoria Road has been ‘sealed off’ and the road is reportedly closed at the moment.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “(At) about 11 am on Sunday 13 April, police were called to assist the ambulance service following concerns for a woman in her 70s in Victoria Road, Worthing.

"The woman was sadly declared deceased at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a coronial matter.”

