Woman dies as Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response

Pictures from Freelance Photographer Eddie Mitchell show police and ambulance on the scene of a Worthing road.
Victoria Road has been ‘sealed off’ and the road is reportedly closed at the moment.
A statement from Sussex Police read: “(At) about 11 am on Sunday 13 April, police were called to assist the ambulance service following concerns for a woman in her 70s in Victoria Road, Worthing.
"The woman was sadly declared deceased at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a coronial matter.”
1. Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response; road sealed off
Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response; road sealed off Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response; road sealed off
Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response; road sealed off Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response; road sealed off
Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response; road sealed off Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response; road sealed off
Worthing incident sparks major police and ambulance response; road sealed off Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.