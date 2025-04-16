Police said they were called following concerns for a woman in the sea off the coast of Brighton just before 3am.

Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams, lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton RNLI and a search and rescue helicopter were also sent to assist.

Sussex Police have now confirmed that a Lewes woman, in her 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at hospital following the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”

