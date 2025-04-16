Woman dies following emergency response in Brighton

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:01 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 11:10 BST
A woman has sadly died following a huge emergency response in Brighton this morning (Wednesday, April 16).

Police said they were called following concerns for a woman in the sea off the coast of Brighton just before 3am.

Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Teams, lifeboats from Shoreham and Brighton RNLI and a search and rescue helicopter were also sent to assist.

Sussex Police have now confirmed that a Lewes woman, in her 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at hospital following the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”

Photo from the scene.

1. Emergency operation on Brighton beach amid 'possible person in the water'

Photo from the scene. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photo from the scene.

2. Emergency operation on Brighton beach amid 'possible person in the water'

Photo from the scene. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photo from the scene

3. Emergency operation on Brighton beach amid 'possible person in the water'

Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photo from the scene.

4. Emergency operation on Brighton beach amid 'possible person in the water'

Photo from the scene. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonPoliceShorehamSussex PoliceLewes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice