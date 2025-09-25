Woman dies in incident at West Sussex tourist attraction
The woman suffered a medical episode at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding, near Horsham, yesterday (September 24).
Police and emergency services were called to the scene at the estate’s Clock Tower Cafe.
A spokesperson for the family-owned Leonardslee estate said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a female visitor suffered a medical emergency at the Clock Tower Café at Leonardslee Gardens yesterday (September 24) and, despite the immediate response of our team and the emergency services, she sadly passed away at the scene.
"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time. We are providing our full support to the authorities and, out of respect, will not be commenting further.”