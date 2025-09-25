Woman dies in incident at West Sussex tourist attraction

A woman has died following an incident at a West Sussex tourist attraction.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman suffered a medical episode at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Lower Beeding, near Horsham, yesterday (September 24).

Police and emergency services were called to the scene at the estate’s Clock Tower Cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the family-owned Leonardslee estate said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a female visitor suffered a medical emergency at the Clock Tower Café at Leonardslee Gardens yesterday (September 24) and, despite the immediate response of our team and the emergency services, she sadly passed away at the scene.

A woman sadly died after suffering a medical episode at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, Lower Beeding, near Horsham

"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time. We are providing our full support to the authorities and, out of respect, will not be commenting further.”