Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young woman was injured in a collision on Hastings seafront, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses and information following the incident which happened on the A259.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended Marine Parade, at the junction with Pelham Place, around 9.40pm on Thursday, April 10 following reports of a collision involving a Nissan Note car and a Yamaha motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The motorcycle rider - an 18-year-old woman from Hastings - suffered a serious arm injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to the scene

“Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 quoting serial 1337 of 10/04.”