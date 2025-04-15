Woman injured in Hastings seafront collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses and information following the incident which happened on the A259.
A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended Marine Parade, at the junction with Pelham Place, around 9.40pm on Thursday, April 10 following reports of a collision involving a Nissan Note car and a Yamaha motorcycle.
“The motorcycle rider - an 18-year-old woman from Hastings - suffered a serious arm injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 quoting serial 1337 of 10/04.”