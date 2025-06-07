Woman reported missing from East Sussex

Sussex Police said Caitlin was last seen in the Nevill Road area of Hove at about 3pm on Friday, June 6.

She has links to Brighton and to Eastbourne, according to the police force.

“Caitlin is 5'2 with brown hair and was last seen wearing a green and yellow flowery dress with black trainers,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“Anyone who sees Caitlin or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1004 of 06/06.”