Sussex Police said it is investigating a ‘two-vehicle collision in Portslade’ on Monday afternoon (January 13).

“Emergency services were called to Foredown Drive, at the junction with Old Shoreham Road, at around 1.20pm to reports of a collision between a Fiat Punto and a Ford Transit van,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A section of the Old Shoreham Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 517 of 13/01.

Photos taken at the scene on Monday afternoon showed two police cars partially blocking the road.

An AA Traffic News map showed long queues in the area.

There was already a lane closure, due to emergency repairs and gas main work, on A270 Old Shoreham Road eastbound – from Romany Close to Foredown Drive.