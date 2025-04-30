Woman treated for injuries after report of out-of-control dog in Crawley
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police said they received a report of an out-of-control dog in Crawley on Friday, April 25.
Police said the incident happened in Worth Road at about 4.45pm on Friday, April 25. A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The incident happened outside a premises at the junction with Pound Hill Place. Officers attended the scene, and a woman in her 20s was treated for minor injuries by the ambulance service. There was a police presence in the area to search for the dog and its owner. “Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 967 of 25/04.”