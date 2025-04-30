Woman treated for injuries after report of out-of-control dog in Crawley

Sussex Police said they received a report of an out-of-control dog in Crawley on Friday, April 25.

Police said the incident happened in Worth Road at about 4.45pm on Friday, April 25. A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The incident happened outside a premises at the junction with Pound Hill Place. Officers attended the scene, and a woman in her 20s was treated for minor injuries by the ambulance service. There was a police presence in the area to search for the dog and its owner. “Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 967 of 25/04.”