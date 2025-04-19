Sussex Police officers were called around 12.30pm on Saturday (April 19).
"A woman's body was found by a member of the public in the sea about five miles off the coast of Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.
"The RNLI recovered the body.
“Enquiries are ongoing, alongside partner agencies, to identify the woman and establish the full circumstances of the situation.”
No further information is available at this time, police said.
1. Body found in the sea
A woman's body was found by a member of the public in the sea about five miles off the coast of Brighton, police said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Body found in the sea
A woman's body was found by a member of the public in the sea about five miles off the coast of Brighton, police said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Body found in the sea
A woman's body was found by a member of the public in the sea about five miles off the coast of Brighton, police said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Body found in the sea
A woman's body was found by a member of the public in the sea about five miles off the coast of Brighton, police said. Photo: Eddie Mitchell