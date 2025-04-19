Woman's body found in the sea off Sussex coast

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 14:23 BST
The body of a woman has been found in the sea off the Sussex coast.

Sussex Police officers were called around 12.30pm on Saturday (April 19).

"A woman's body was found by a member of the public in the sea about five miles off the coast of Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.

"The RNLI recovered the body.

“Enquiries are ongoing, alongside partner agencies, to identify the woman and establish the full circumstances of the situation.”

No further information is available at this time, police said.

