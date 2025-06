A police incident was reported outside Worthing Hospital’s Accident and Emergency room in Lyndhurst Road.

As many as seven police vehicles were seen outside the A&E department.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a medical incident at an address in Littlehampton in the morning of Thursday, September 5.

“A woman was taken to hospital, where she was later detained under the Mental Health Act. She remains in hospital at this time.”