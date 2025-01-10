West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a fire at a block of flats in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 8.50pm on Thursday, January 9.

"Three fire engines from Worthing attended the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found one fire in the ground floor hallway and firefighters swiftly evacuated residents from the building.

"The fire was quickly extinguished using hose reels.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and Sussex Police are now leading on the investigation."

Sussex Police has now issued an appeal for witnesses and information after a ‘report of arson’ at a block of flats in Worthing.

“The building was evacuated while the incident was dealt with, but there were no reported injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

"It is believed that the fire was started deliberately, and police are investigating.”

Detective Sergeant Harry Mansbridge, from Worthing CID, said, the police are ‘aware of other reports’ at this address which ‘are being treated as linked’.

He added: “Officers are liaising with partner agencies including the council, housing association, fire service and residents to ensure they are kept up to date.

“Meanwhile we are asking for anyone with information such as CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage in the area to come forward.

“Similarly witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to report it to us.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1213 of 09/01.

1 . Worthing fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a fire at a block of flats in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 8.50pm on Thursday, January 9. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

