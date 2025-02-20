Emergency services were pictured dealing with a suspected ordnance on the West Sussex seafront around 6pm on Thursday (February 13). The operation continued throughout the day on Friday.

Working alongside Sussex Police officers, the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit assessed the item – which has since been identified as an historic gas canister.

The latest update from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency read: “An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended on February 14 and found the item to pose no threat. It was due to be removed by the local authority.”

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “Following an investigation, the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit identified that the item on Worthing Beach posed no threat.

“We have therefore been left to clear the item and are working with a contractor to have it safely removed by a specialist team this week.”

The item was ‘safely removed’ on the morning of Thursday, February 20, the council confirmed, adding: “After a clean up, the item was identified as a historic gas canister.”

Coastguard rescue teams also assisted the large emergency response to the incident – opposite the Burlington Hotel.

The first Maritime and Coastguard Agency statement read: “HM Coastguard was alerted of a suspected ordnance near Worthing Beach, [on] February 13, at around 5pm.

“Littlehampton and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams (CRTs) were tasked, and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was also in attendance to assess it.

"The operation was stood down last night and resumed this morning, with Littlehampton and Shoreham CRTs and EOD currently on scene.”

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was at the scene, reported on Friday morning that the cordon had been extended on the beach.

In an update at 2.30pm, Mr Mitchell wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that a digger had been brought across from Teville Gate to ‘assist the bomb squad’.

It has not yet been officially confirmed what the item was. Worthing Borough Council has been contacted for more information.

