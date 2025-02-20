A suspected wartime unexploded bomb, found on Worthing Beach, was actually an historic gas canister.

Emergency services were pictured dealing with a suspected ordnance on the West Sussex seafront around 6pm on Thursday (February 13). The operation continued throughout the day on Friday.

Working alongside Sussex Police officers, the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit assessed the item.

After a ‘couple of concerning days’ on Worthing Beach, the borough council said the bomb squad incident has now been resolved.

"We’re pleased to confirm that the item first suspected to be a wartime unexploded bomb has been safely removed from our coastline,” a Worthing Borough Council statement read.

"On Thursday (February 13), HM Coastguard was alerted to a suspected ordnance that had been exposed below the tide line on Worthing Beach opposite Heene Terrace.

“When first discovered, the item was covered in a thick layer of sand and shingle, making it difficult to identify whether it was a genuine threat to the public.”

‘Putting public safety first’, a 100 metre perimeter was made around the site and the Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was altered.

The council also thanked Hemiko – its partner in delivering the Worthing Heat Network – which lent a digger and dump truck to ‘assist with the operation’. Photo: Hemiko

The council added: “Following an assessment involving X-ray, the suspected ordnance was thankfully identified as posing no threat.

“This morning (Thursday, February 20) our specialist contractor arrived to collect the item from our coastline, which following a clean up has now been identified as a historic gas canister.

“We’d like to thank HM Coastguard and the Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit for their quick response to the situation and creating a safe environment for our residents and visitors while the item was being assessed.”

The council also thanked Hemiko – its partner in delivering the Worthing Heat Network – which lent a digger and dump truck to ‘assist with the operation’.