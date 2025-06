The images show the fire service and police at the scene of the incident on the A259 at about 6pm.

The photos appear to show the emergency services helping the vehicle.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesperson confirmed: “We were called at 5.57pm by Sussex Police to assist them. It was to assist them to remove a car that had been stuck on the beach.”

WSFRS said there were no people trapped.

