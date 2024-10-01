Sussex Police said officers attended Manor Parade in Salvington, ‘following a serious single-vehicle collision’, this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop. A damaged car was also seen outside the shop.

Ambulance crews joined the emergency response to the incident just after 11am.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “Crews attended and treated a person for injuries to their head and legs, before taking them to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”

St Barnabas House Hospices has now issued a statement.

A spokesperson: “A huge thanks to everyone who has expressed concern following the collision this morning. No staff or customers were injured, but the team is understandably shaken.

"They acted immediately to call the emergency services and we are grateful for their quick response to help those affected.

"We are now working with our colleagues and volunteers to make sure they have any support they need – and we all send our best wishes to those involved.

"The shop will be closed for the rest of today as we make it secure but we hope to be open again tomorrow.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 498 of 01/10.

1 . Worthing charity shop incident Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, this morning (Tuesday, October 1). A damaged car was also seen outside the shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing charity shop incident Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, this morning (Tuesday, October 1). A damaged car was also seen outside the shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell