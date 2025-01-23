Worthing collision: Firefighters join emergency response

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 14:14 BST
Firefighters joined the emergency response after a collision in Worthing.

One car was reportedly involved in a traffic incident on South Farm Road – at the junction of Ardsheal Road.

Photos taken at the scene, around 10.45am on Thursday (January 23), show a police car and a fire engine responded to the collision.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a single vehicle collision on South Farm Road, Worthing, just after 10am on Thursday. No injuries were reported.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "One fire engine from Worthing attended the incident and crews made the scene safe.

"Firefighters booked away from the scene at 10.55am and the incident was left with Sussex Police."

According to an AA Traffic News map, the road has reopened open in both directions.

Worthing collision

One car was reportedly involved in a traffic incident on South Farm Road – at the junction of Ardsheal Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Worthing collision

One car was reportedly involved in a traffic incident on South Farm Road – at the junction of Ardsheal Road Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Worthing collision

One car was reportedly involved in a traffic incident on South Farm Road – at the junction of Ardsheal Road Photo: Eddie Mitchell

