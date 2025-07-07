Worthing collision sparks large emergency response

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 13:57 BST
There was a large emergency response after a collision in Worthing.

Fire crews, paramedics and police officers were called to Shaftesbury Avenue on Sunday evening (July 6).

The road traffic collision – involving two cars – was reported around 6.40pm.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene.

Fire crews made the scene safe after a collision in Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing, on Sunday evening (July 6). Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Fire crews made the scene safe after a collision in Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing, on Sunday evening (July 6). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Firefighters made the scene safe.

Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

The fire service crew left the scene at 7.15pm.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews ‘assessed four patients on scene’.

A spokesperson added: “Three were discharged from our care and one was taken to Worthing Hospital for further medical treatment.”

Sussex Police confirmed this was a ‘minor collision only’, and officers are ‘not appealing for any further information at this time’.

