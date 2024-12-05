Photos show multiple police cars and ambulances responded to an incident on A2032 Littlehampton Road, at the junction with Palatine Road, at 8pm on Wednesday (December 4).

More photos taken at the scene show multiple people standing on the roadside – where a car was left significantly damaged.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers responded to a single vehicle collision after a car collided with a lamppost on the A2032 Littlehampton Road, junction with Palatine Road, Worthing, on Wednesday December 4 at around 7.40pm.

“The driver, a 20-year-old man from Worthing, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, he was later released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1054 of 4/12.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that we were called at approximately 7.40pm yesterday to reports of a collision on the A2032 at the Yeoman roundabout.

“Ambulance crews attended and one person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

1 . Worthing collision Photos show multiple police cars and ambulances responded to an incident in Worthing at 8pm on Wednesday (December 4). Photo: Eddie Mitchell