Worthing emergency incident: Car collides with wall at shopping parade

Published 16th Oct 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 09:47 BST
The emergency services were called to a shopping parade in Worthing earlier today (Wednesday, October 16).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said one crew from Worthing Fire Station responded to road traffic collision at Strand Parade just before 2pm.

"Upon arrival firefighters found that one vehicle had collided with a wall,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Fortunately no-one was trapped and firefighters made the scene safe.

"The crew left the scene at 2.18pm."

South East Coast Ambulance Service said paramedics also attended the scene following reports of a collision ‘and a person was in need of medical attention’.

A spokesperson added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and the person was assessed and treated before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

Sussex Police said this was a ‘minor collision’, adding: “A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

