Worthing emergency incident: Person hurt and charity shop window damaged after 'serious' collision

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:43 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
One person has been taken to hospital, and a charity shop window has been smashed, after a ‘serious’ collision in Worthing.

Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

A damaged car was also seen outside the shop.

Ambulance crews joined the emergency response to the incident just after 11am.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it received a ‘report of a collision’.

A spokesperson added: “Crews attended and treated a person for injuries to their head and legs, before taking them to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”

Sussex Police said officers attended Manor Parade in Salvington ‘following a serious single-vehicle collision’.

A spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 498 of 01/10.”

Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, this morning (Tuesday, October 1). A damaged car was also seen outside the shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, this morning (Tuesday, October 1). A damaged car was also seen outside the shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, this morning (Tuesday, October 1). A damaged car was also seen outside the shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

