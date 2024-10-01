Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

A damaged car was also seen outside the shop.

Ambulance crews joined the emergency response to the incident just after 11am.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it received a ‘report of a collision’.

A spokesperson added: “Crews attended and treated a person for injuries to their head and legs, before taking them to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”

Sussex Police said officers attended Manor Parade in Salvington ‘following a serious single-vehicle collision’.

A spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 498 of 01/10.”

1 . Worthing charity shop incident Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, this morning (Tuesday, October 1). A damaged car was also seen outside the shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing charity shop incident Photos showed a smashed window at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, this morning (Tuesday, October 1). A damaged car was also seen outside the shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell