Published 23rd Jan 2025
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 17:53 BST
A wall collapsed on top of a car after fire crews responded to reports of a ‘dangerous structure’ in Worthing.

The emergency services were pictured on Bashfords Lane – which was taped off at both ends – on Thursday afternoon (January 23).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 1.51pm we responded to reports of a dangerous structure at Bashfords Lane, Worthing.

"One fire engine and an aerial ladder platform from Worthing attended the incident.

"Upon arrival firefighters found that a wall had collapsed.

"The area was cordoned off and crews used hydraulic equipment to stabilise the unsafe structure and to make the building safe.”

Sussex Police had officers at the scene to facilitate the road closure.

