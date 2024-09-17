Worthing emergency incident: Woman 'confirmed deceased' after air ambulance lands

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:03 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 16:20 GMT
A woman has died after an emergency incident in Worthing.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said paramedics were called shortly before 12pm to West Tarring Allotments in Worthing ‘following a report that a person had collapsed’.

"Crews attended the scene and were assisted by the air ambulance, which landed in nearby Marine Parade,” a SECAmb spokesperson said.

"Sadly, the patient was confirmed deceased the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.”

The air ambulance was filmed leaving the scene after 1pm.

