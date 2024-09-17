"Crews attended the scene and were assisted by the air ambulance, which landed in nearby Marine Parade,” a SECAmb spokesperson said.
"Sadly, the patient was confirmed deceased the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.”
The air ambulance was filmed leaving the scene after 1pm.
1. Worthing emergency incident
Paramedics were called shortly before 12pm to West Tarring Allotments in Worthing ‘following a report that a person had collapsed’. Crews attended the scene and were assisted by the air ambulance, which landed in nearby Marine Parade. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. Worthing emergency incident
Paramedics were called shortly before 12pm to West Tarring Allotments in Worthing ‘following a report that a person had collapsed’. Crews attended the scene and were assisted by the air ambulance, which landed in nearby Marine Parade. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
3. Worthing emergency incident
Paramedics were called shortly before 12pm to West Tarring Allotments in Worthing ‘following a report that a person had collapsed’. Crews attended the scene and were assisted by the air ambulance, which landed in nearby Marine Parade. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures