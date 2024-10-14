Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A grandad who defied the odds and made a full recovery, after suffering a cardiac arrest in Worthing, has been reunited with the ‘superheroes’ who saved his life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Jennings, 62, was watching TV at his home in Brighton Road, Worthing, on the morning of Tuesday, May 28, when he ‘went grey and unresponsive’.

His wife, Kate, 54, rushed downstairs and called for help and their neighbours, Gareth and Gemma – who run Beer No Evil micropub – ran upstairs to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gareth called for an ambulance and started giving Russell chest compressions, with help on the phone from senior emergency medical advisor Karen Brading, before crews turned up and took over,” a spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said.

Russell was reunited with paramedic Jamie Ramsbotham; associate ambulance practitioner/technician Paul Blackman; emergency care support worker Paul Routledge; paramedic Daniel Boardman; operational team leader John Yeomans; critical care paramedic Bradley Gander and paramedic Lewis Smart at Worthing Make Ready Centre on Tuesday, October 1. Photo: SECAmb

"Russell was rushed to Worthing Hospital where his heart stopped again and he was put in a medically induced coma to better his chance of survival.

“He came out of the coma 24 hours later but suffered a further two cardiac arrests while in hospital.

“Doctors didn’t think he was going to make it, but remarkably, Russell survived and made a full recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate said she was at home to help her husband thanks to a stroke of luck.

Russell was reunited with paramedic Jamie Ramsbotham; associate ambulance practitioner/technician Paul Blackman; emergency care support worker Paul Routledge; paramedic Daniel Boardman; operational team leader John Yeomans; critical care paramedic Bradley Gander and paramedic Lewis Smart at Worthing Make Ready Centre on Tuesday, October 1. Photo: SECAmb

She explained: “Strangely that morning I decided to go for a shorter walk with the dog because the weather was rubbish, otherwise I wouldn’t have been there.

"And Gareth and Gemma were only at home because they were sorting out a delivery.

“I’ve never been scared in my entire life – I thought I was going to lose him. I am in absolutely no doubt that he wouldn’t have made it without Gareth and the incredible team of paramedics who attended on that terrible morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It takes a very special person to do what you did. You are all superheroes and I hope that you all realise that you are massively appreciated by our whole family now and forever.”

Russell was reunited with paramedic Jamie Ramsbotham; associate ambulance practitioner/technician Paul Blackman; emergency care support worker Paul Routledge; paramedic Daniel Boardman; operational team leader John Yeomans; critical care paramedic Bradley Gander and paramedic Lewis Smart at Worthing Make Ready Centre on Tuesday, October 1.

“I don't know what to say – I can’t thank you enough,” Russell said.

“I remember having a cup of tea and a bacon sandwich before it happened, then after that is a blur. The next thing I remember is being in hospital as I put the England game on the monitor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors discovered Russell had an abnormal heart rhythm that occurs when the heart's electrical system isn't working properly, SECAmb said.

While in hospital, he had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) fitted, designed to give life-saving treatment, should he suffer another cardiac arrest.

Four months on, Russell is ‘feeling healthier than ever’ and has given up alcohol – swapping his usual pints of Guinness at the pub to Guinness Zero.

The Leeds United fan said: “I was always fit and well and walked everywhere, but I admit that I liked a drink. Since giving it up, I feel amazing. I still go down the pub, but I’m not fussed about having a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel incredibly healthy, I’m playing bowls again at Beach House Park and spending time with the grandkids. It feels good to be here.”

Sudden cardiac arrest claims the lives of thousands of people every year, SECAmb said.

A spokesperson addedd: “When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately getting CPR from someone nearby. CPR, especially if performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, provides patients with the best chance of survival and recovery.

“Russell’s story demonstrates the impact of bystander and early CPR, which can double or triple the victim's chance of survival from a cardiac arrest.”