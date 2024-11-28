Three ambulances and a fire engine were pictured outside the Chatsworth Hotel in The Steyne around 10am on Thursday (November 28).

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) said: “We have responded to reports of concerns for the welfare of a person at the hotel.

"Ambulance and air ambulance crews have attended and the person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

An air ambulance reportedly landed at Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Brighton Road.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it sent one fire engine from Worthing to support SECAmb at the incident.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) has since confirmed that a helicopter was dispatched to Worthing.

"Our crew arrived on scene at 9.15 where they worked with SECAmb and Sussex Police to help treat the patient,” a KSS spokesperson said.

"They then transported the patient to a major trauma centre by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.”

