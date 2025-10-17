Worthing incident: Video footage shows air ambulance leaving recreation ground
An air ambulance landed in Worthing after reports of an emergency incident.
Video footage showed an air ambulance leaving the Pond Lane recreation ground, in Durrington, after attending an incident – around 3pm on Thursday (October 16).
Police officers were also seen in the area.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “The air ambulance landed to assist us at a call to a nearby private address.”
SECAmb could not provide detail due to patient confidentiality.