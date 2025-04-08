Worthing's level crossing in South Farm Road was down due to an 'operational incident' earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, April 8).

A Network Rail incident response unit was pictured at the scene

A spokesperson for Network Rail said at 12.30pm: “We’re currently investigating a fault with the level crossing at Worthing, with the barriers remaining in the down position, and our response teams are currently on site working to fix it.

"We’re sorry for the disruption that this has caused to people in the local area and hope to have the level crossing re-opened again soon.”

Network Rail confirmed that repairs were successfully carried out and the crossing was reopened ‘just before 1pm’.

1 . Level crossing fault Worthing's level crossing in South Farm Road is currently down due to an 'operational incident' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

