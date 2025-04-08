Worthing level crossing incident: Network Rail response unit pictured

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 14:44 BST
A level crossing fault has been repaired in Worthing.

Worthing's level crossing in South Farm Road was down due to an 'operational incident' earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, April 8).

A Network Rail incident response unit was pictured at the scene

A spokesperson for Network Rail said at 12.30pm: “We’re currently investigating a fault with the level crossing at Worthing, with the barriers remaining in the down position, and our response teams are currently on site working to fix it.

"We’re sorry for the disruption that this has caused to people in the local area and hope to have the level crossing re-opened again soon.”

Network Rail confirmed that repairs were successfully carried out and the crossing was reopened ‘just before 1pm’.

Worthing's level crossing in South Farm Road is currently down due to an 'operational incident'

1. Level crossing fault

Worthing's level crossing in South Farm Road is currently down due to an 'operational incident' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Worthing's level crossing in South Farm Road is currently down due to an 'operational incident'

2. Level crossing fault

Worthing's level crossing in South Farm Road is currently down due to an 'operational incident' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Worthing's level crossing in South Farm Road is currently down due to an 'operational incident'

3. Level crossing fault

Worthing's level crossing in South Farm Road is currently down due to an 'operational incident' Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Network Rail
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice