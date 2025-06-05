Worthing Pier incident sparks large emergency response

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:09 BST
Emergency services rushed to an incident at Worthing Pier.

Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured at the scene on Thursday afternoon (June 5).

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has issued a statement about the welfare incident.

"At around 1.57pm, HM Coastguard was called to an incident west of Worthing Pier,” a spokesperson said.

"Coastguard rescue teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton were sent, alongside RNLI Shoreham all weather lifeboat. Sussex Police also attended.”

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was the scene, reported on social media that the incident had a ‘good outcome’.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured after an incident west of Worthing Pier

1. Worthing Pier incident

Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured after an incident west of Worthing Pier Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured after an incident west of Worthing Pier

2. Worthing Pier incident

Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured after an incident west of Worthing Pier Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured after an incident west of Worthing Pier

3. Worthing Pier incident

Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured after an incident west of Worthing Pier Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured after an incident west of Worthing Pier

4. Worthing Pier incident

Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured after an incident west of Worthing Pier Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex PoliceShorehamLittlehampton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice