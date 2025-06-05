Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured at the scene on Thursday afternoon (June 5).

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has issued a statement about the welfare incident.

"At around 1.57pm, HM Coastguard was called to an incident west of Worthing Pier,” a spokesperson said.

"Coastguard rescue teams from Shoreham and Littlehampton were sent, alongside RNLI Shoreham all weather lifeboat. Sussex Police also attended.”

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was the scene, reported on social media that the incident had a ‘good outcome’.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

1 . Worthing Pier incident Police officers, Coastguard volunteers and ambulance crews were pictured after an incident west of Worthing Pier Photo: Eddie Mitchell

