A fire at a pub in Worthing is being treated as deliberate, with an arson investigation underway.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road at 5.20am on Sunday (January 12).

The fire service wrote on social media: “We are currently dealing with a fire at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road, Worthing. Four fire engines are at the scene.

"Please avoid the area.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road at 6.40am today (Sunday, January 12). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Two fire engines remained at the scene at 10.30am – but have since returned to the station. The pub will be closed until further notice.

AA Traffic News reported that the fire led to road closures.

A traffic notice read: “Road closed due to building fire at at a pub on A2032 Littlehampton Road Westbound from The Boulevard to Yeoman Road. On the roundabout. Palatine Road affected too.”

The roads have since reopened to traffic.

One person wrote on Facebook: “What happened near the Yeoman pub, police and fire engines and road blocks?”

Another added: “Omg just driven past the Yeoman pub, to go to work, it's in flames!! I hope everyone is ok.”

“No one was hurt in the incident but the fire caused significant damage to the building,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire as deliberate and are carrying out enquiries.

“Anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the incident, which could help our investigation is asked to report online or phone 101 quoting serial 219 of 12/01.”