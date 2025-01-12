Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road, Worthing, at about 5.20am on Sunday (January 12).

“No one was hurt in the incident but the fire caused significant damage to the building,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire as deliberate and are carrying out enquiries.

“Anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the incident, which could help our investigation is asked to report online or phone 101 quoting serial 219 of 12/01.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had left the scene but was unable to provide any further information, at this time.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Yeoman said: “Following a fire in a small part of the pub, we will be temporarily closed.

"Thankfully no one was harmed and we’re very grateful to the fire service for their swift attendance to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading any further.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming customers back in the future.”

Customers with bookings are being contacted and the pub’s owners hope they can be accommodated at nearby pubs.

Four fire engines were in attendance, at the height of the incident, but this was later reduced to two. The latest fire service statement, at 10.30am, asked people to still avoid the area.

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the scene in the early hours of this morning.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Great work by crews saving a large pub/restaurant in Worthing in the early hours today.”

AA Traffic News reported road closures due to the fire on Sunday morning. A traffic notice read: “Road closed due to building fire at at a pub on A2032 Littlehampton Road Westbound from The Boulevard to Yeoman Road. On the roundabout. Palatine Road affected too.”

These roads have since reopened to traffic.

