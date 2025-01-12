West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road at 6.40am today (Sunday, January 12).

The statement read: “We are currently dealing with a fire at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road, Worthing. Four fire engines are at the scene.

"Please avoid the area.”

AA Traffic News reported that the fire has led to a road closure.

A traffic notice read: “Road closed due to building fire at at a pub on A2032 Littlehampton Road Westbound from The Boulevard to Yeoman Road. On the roundabout. Palatine Road affected too.”

According to reports on social media, the fire broke out around 4.30am.

Surrounding roads remained closed, as of 10am.

One person wrote on Facebook: “What happened near the Yeoman pub, police and fire engines and road blocks?”

Another added: “Omg just driven past the Yeoman pub, to go to work, it's in flames!! I hope everyone is ok.”

The latest fire service update, at 10.30am, read: “We are still dealing with a fire at the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road, Worthing. Two fire engines are at the scene. Please continue to avoid the area.”

1 . Worthing pub fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews have been called to the Sussex Yeoman pub in Palatine Road today (Sunday, January 12). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

