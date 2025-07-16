Worthing residents were without power more than 18 hours after the discovery of a fault on an underground cable.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident in Park Close contacted this newspaper to report that the power ‘went off’ at 6.20pm on Tuesday (July 15).

The email on Wednesday morning read: “It is still off now with an expected resumption of power between 12 to 1pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"UK Power Networks are working on repairs to underground cables but apart from the domestic disruption to households, there is now a three-way traffic system in operation at the top of Offington Lane.

Worthing residents are still without power more than 18 hours after the discovery of a fault on an underground cable. Photo: Stock image

“UK power have been very helpful by sending regular communications to those affected but the latest message indicates that further properties will need to be disconnected whilst the restoration work is carried out."

UK Power Networks issued a statement at midday, amid the ongoing disruption.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for recent power problems affecting customers in the Park Close area of Worthing, following a fault on an underground cable last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our engineers worked through the night to locate the cause and coordinated temporary traffic lights at the junction of Park Close and Offington Lane to excavate and repair the fault.

"We turned off 11 properties at 8.53am today to progress in safety, and nine were reconnected at 10.07am.

“We are currently working to restore power to nine customers who remain affected and this will be done as quickly as is safely possible.”

According to the UK Power Networks website, power was restored at 12.32pm.

This stated that ‘there was a power cut here earlier’, adding: “We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.”