Multiple fire crews – from across Sussex – responded to the fire at Tan Tastic in Broadwater Street West shortly before 11.30pm on Monday (October 21).

Nearby residents were asked to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters worked to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, the fire service added: “Joint Fire Control sent six fire engines from Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Littlehampton and Brighton to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Worthing and Command Support Unit from Bognor Regis.

“Upon arrival crews were confronted with a significant fire.

“Around 40 people were safely evacuated from the area while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.

“Fortunately all people were accounted for and there were no casualties.

“We are now working with Sussex Police to establish the cause of the fire and a joint investigation is being carried out.”

Sussex Police has also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a fire at Tan Tastic, Broadwater Street, Worthing, shortly before 11pm on Monday, 21 October.

“Residents from the properties above the store were evacuated.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the fire and a police presence can be expected in the area.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1408 of 21/10.

