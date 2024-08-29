Worthing van collision sparks emergency response

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 18:47 BST
The emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision in Worthing.

A photo taken on George V Avenue shows a van rolled over this evening (Thursday, August 29).

A fire engine and an ambulance were visible in the photo.

The emergency services have been approached for more information about the incident.

Emergency services responded to the collision on George V Avenue.

Emergency services responded to the collision on George V Avenue. Photo: Contributed

