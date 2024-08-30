Worthing van collision: Two people taken to hospital
By Sam Morton and Henry Bryant
Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 12:47 BST
Two people were taken to hospital after the emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision in Worthing.
A photo, taken on George V Avenue, showed a van had rolled over on Thursday evening (August 29).
A fire engine and an ambulance were visible in the photo.
South East Coast Ambulance said paramedics were called around 4.20pm ‘following reports of a van overturning in a collision’.
A spokesperson added: “Three patients, a man and two women, were treated at the scene by crews. The two women were taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”
1. Worthing collision
Emergency services responded to the collision on George V Avenue. Photo: Contributed
2. Worthing collision
Emergency services responded to the collision on George V Avenue. Photo: Contributed