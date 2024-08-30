A photo, taken on George V Avenue, showed a van had rolled over on Thursday evening (August 29).

A fire engine and an ambulance were visible in the photo.

South East Coast Ambulance said paramedics were called around 4.20pm ‘following reports of a van overturning in a collision’.

A spokesperson added: “Three patients, a man and two women, were treated at the scene by crews. The two women were taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”

1 . Worthing collision Emergency services responded to the collision on George V Avenue. Photo: Contributed