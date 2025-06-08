A man from Sompting has suffered serious injuries after a collision in Hove.

That's according to Sussex Police, which is appealing for witnesses and information after the incident.

"Emergency services were called to the A259 Kingsway at the junction with Saxon Road about 2.10pm on Friday, June 6," a police spokesperson said.

"The collision involved a blue Citroen C3 and a KTM motorcycle.

"The rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Sompting, sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital."

Police said the driver of the Citroen, a 56-year-old man from Peacehaven, was not injured.

The spokesperson added: "Officers are investigating the circumstances, and witnesses or anyone with information is asked to come forward."

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 746 of 06/06.